Blatter labels Infantino a "megalomaniac" and celebrates Swiss prosecutors dropping one case against him

Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter has accused the man who currently holds the position, Gianni Infantino, of being a "megalomaniac" as he confirmed Swiss prosecutors have formally dropped one of the cases against him.

Blatter, who was President of FIFA for 17 years before leaving the post in June 2015, is currently serving a six-year ban from all football-related activities and another case against him in the Swiss courts remains open.

Blatter told Agence France-Presse that he had been officially noticed of the decision made by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) today.

The closed investigation was in relation to an agreement FIFA and Blatter made with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) for broadcasting rights in the region for two World Cups.

Jack Warner - banned from football for life by FIFA - was President of the CFU at the time and there were suspicions that Blatter and FIFA had sold these rights well below market value.

"This news is already a good thing and above all it comes exactly five years to the day after my decision to vacate my mandate as President of FIFA," Blatter is reported as saying today.

The OAG had confirmed in it April that it was closing this case, but another opened in 2015 remains active and pertains to a CHF2 million (£1.5 million/$2 million/€1.8 million) payment Blatter made to former UEFA head Michel Platini.

Both maintained the payment was made as part of an oral agreement for work Platini carried out for Blatter between 1998 and 2002, but FIFA's Ethics Committee dismissed that claim and its ruling was later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In separate comments reported by Keystone-SDA, the disgraced Swiss official was heavily critical of Infantino, who succeeded him as FIFA President.

"Gianni Infantino wants to turn football into a huge money machine," Blatter caimed.

Sepp Blatter has claimed Gianni Infantino "plays with himself because he is imbued with himself" ©Getty Images

"He wants everything to be bigger.

“A World Cup of 48 teams, the Goal project renamed because he wants three times more money.

"A big Club World Cup with 24 teams, passing the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams.

"It’s not possible, it’s too heavy to digest."

The 48-team World Cup is set to come into force in 2026, when the United States, Canada and Mexico are due to co-host the event.

The 2023 Women's World Cup, a host for which will be announced later this month, will be the first 32-team edition of the tournament.

A revamped Club World Cup is expected to be first played in 2021.

Blatter finished his tirade by labeling Infantino a "megalomaniac".

"He plays with himself because he is imbued with himself," said Blatter.

"He has become a megalomaniac.

"In his arrogance, he no longer speaks to the Presidents of the associations but only to heads of state."

The Swiss Attorney General, Michael Lauber, is facing impeachment hearings into his handling of the corruption investigation concerning world football's governing body following informal meetings with Infantino.