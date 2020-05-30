New world champion to be crowned as International Federation of Match Poker's Nations Cup starts

A new world champion will be crowned at the end of two days of competition at the International Federation of Match Poker's Nations Cup tournament, which is taking place virtually.

The tournament sees 100 players from 12 nations participating across 12 tables.

The action started today and sees defending champions Ukraine face opposition from countries including European champions Spain and Asian champions India.

South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Belarus, Ireland, Germany, Poland and Lithuania complete the line-up of nations competing.

It is the first time the event has been held virtually and will take place under the heading "All In This Together."

Going to be an exciting weekend as the World's Best Poker Players Come Together This Weekend for IFMP Nations Cup https://t.co/gvWShCvm9h via @PokerNews — Patrick Nally (@patrick_nally) May 29, 2020

"Although we are extremely disappointed not to be in a live tournament environment, and we look forward to being united at central venues in the future, it is good that as a sport, we can respond to the current pandemic problems," said President of IFMP Patrick Nally.

"It is showing the spirit of friendship, sportsmanship and cooperation that exists within our sporting family, we are truly 'All In Together'.

This weekend's Nations Cup is the finale to a three-part series which started with the European Nations Cup in Kiev in Ukraine where seven nations qualified with Spain crowned champions.

The second event was the Asian Nations Cup in Taoyuan City in Taiwan where five more countries qualified with India taking the trophy home.