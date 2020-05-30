The Russian national luge team - the dominant force in the sport last season - is to return to training on June 20.

They were due to begin preparations for the 2020-2021 season this month, but have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to Russia's state news agency TASS, a fresh date has been earmarked for their return, with a training camp to be held.

"The Russian national luge team plans to arrive at the Paramonovo training base on June 20," head coach Sergei Chudinov said.

"All athletes will be requested to take tests for COVID-19 on the following day and then they will undergo a thorough medical examination.

"We have initially planned to run a training session until July 6, however, this deadline may be moved forward."

Ekaterina Katnikova won two goal medals at this year's World Championships ©Getty Images

Russian national teams have been allowed to start training again, provided they take precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The boxing team is another planning their return, with a training camp in Kazakhstan lined up next month.

Russia dominated the World Luge Championships on home ice last season, winning five of the seven gold medals on offer.

Roman Repilov won the men's singles and sprint, Ekaterina Katnikova won the women's singles and sprint, while Vladislav Antonov and Alexander Denisyev triumphed in the doubles sprint.

Repilov also ended the Luge World Cup circuit top of both the men's singles and sprint standings.