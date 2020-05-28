Bouygues handed contract to build further venue for Paris 2024

Construction company Bouygues has been awarded the rights to design and build another venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics which will hold badminton, Para-taekwondo and Para-badminton.

The group will build Arena Porte de la Chapelle, formerly known as Arena 2, in addition to the previously-contracted Olympic Aquatic Centre in Saint-Denis.

Arena Porte de la Chapelle will be a hall with 8,000 seats.

Having previously set to be located in the south-east of the city in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, now being located near Saint-Denis in the northern area of Porte de la Chapelle.

Work on the venue will start in June 2021, due for completion a year before the Games in 2024.

In the original bid process, Arena Porte de la Chapelle was set to cost €90 million (£80.8 million/$99.3 million), but the price has since increased to €98 million (£88 million/$108.2 million).

Half of the funding for the construction will come from the City of Paris, while the other half will come from the Company for the Delivery of Olympic Works (SOLIDEO).

SOLIDEO will invest a further €20 million (£18 million/$22 million) on two gymnasiums for the legacy of the city.

Architecture firms SCAU and NP2F will join Bouygues in constructing the Arena Porte de la Chapelle.