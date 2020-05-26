The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) has announced that its male boxers will head to neighbouring Kazakhstan for a training camp next month.

National team head coach Viktor Farkhutdinov said that a group of around 50 people will be medically examined on June 17 before leaving the country, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

The training camp will see Russian boxers train with those from three other nations, and comes as COVID-19 restrictions begin to be lifted.

"If everything turns out to be okay, we are planning to fly on June 22 to Kazakhstan, where we will attend a joint training camp with boxers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine," Farkhutdinov said.

Russia is one of the top nations for boxing in the world ©Getty Images

The camp is scheduled to take place between June 22 and July 5, with a further camp then planned in the Russian city of Sochi involving the national teams of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Cuba and France.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (May 22) approved the reopening of training camps for national team athletes, providing social distancing and sanitary measures were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia won one gold and three bronzes in boxing at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

In Russia, there are currently more than 360,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,800 people.