This year's World Youth Chess Championships in Romania have been postponed to a later date due to the continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition was scheduled to take place in the Black Sea resort of Mamaia between September 6 and 19 this year but the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said a "large degree of uncertainty" still exists in the world because of coronavirus.

Members of the FIDE Management Board, including President and Board chairman Arkady Dvorkovich, convened to make their decision on the event.

This followed a request from the Romanian Chess Federation to postpone.

The new dates will be announced no later than four months before the start of the event ©Getty Images

New dates for the event will be determined in cooperation with the organisers, and taking into account the epidemiological situation, FIDE said.

The governing body added that the new dates would be announced no later than four months before the start of the event.

Romania has recorded more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 to date, and more than 1,200 deaths.