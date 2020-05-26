The International Ski Federation (FIS) are due to announce the host cities for World Championships in 2025 on October 3 in Zurich.

It is hoped that members of the FIS Council will be able to vote in person in the Swiss city but the elections will take place online if coronavirus restrictions remain in place.

There is a three-way battle to host the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships between Crans Montana in Switzerland, Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany and Saalbach in Austria.

Trondheim in Norway is the only candidate to host the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships, so looks set to be granted the hosting rights unopposed.

Krasnoyarsk in Russia also faces no competition for the 2025 Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, but the city's election hangs in the balance due to the upcoming Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) case involving the country.

Trondheim is poised to be awarded the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships unopposed ©Getty Images

The World Anti-Doping Agency imposed a range of sanctions against Russia, including banning them from hosting World Championships, after finding the country guilty of manipulating doping data from Moscow Laboratory.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency is appealing the decision at CAS, but the case is held up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the host cities are due to be announced a day before the FIS Congress, where a successor to President Gian-Franco Kasper is due to be named.

The FIS has also confirmed that there are currently no bidders for the 2024 Ski Flying World Championships as Harrachov in the Czech Republic has withdrawn.

The FIS had opted to re-open the application phase until March of next year.

This year's Ski Flying Championships in Planica in Slovenia, which were scheduled for March but postponed due to COVID-19, have been re-arranged for between December 11 and 13.