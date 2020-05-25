FIS Congress to be held on October 4 if pandemic allows

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has set a new date for its Congress, October 4, with the event now planned to take place in Zürich.

A successor to President Gian-Franco Kasper is to be elected at the FIS Congress, which had been due to take place last week before the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible.

The event has been moved from Thailand to Switzerland, although whether or not it can go ahead will depend on the status of global travel and Swiss Government guidelines on mass gatherings.

The FIS Council approved the new date today, but said it would assess the situation again on August 1 to confirm or once again reschedule.

An alternative date in November will be considered if it looks like an in-person gathering will be possible that month, but if not the Congress will be delayed until 2021 and instead held in Portorož.

The Slovenian town is due to host the 2021 FIS Calendar Conference from June 1 to 6, as well as various committee meetings.

The Swiss Kasper has led the FIS for 22 years, but intended to step down this month.

The FIS Congres has been moved to Zürich ©Getty Images

Kasper, 76, was re-elected in 2018 and is currently serving a four-year term, which his successor will complete.

Another Swiss, Marc Hodler, was FIS President before Kasper, and the organisation has had four Presidents in its history.

Kasper was an International Olympic Committee member from 2000 to 2018, when he became an honorary member.

Swiss-Ski has nominated its President, Urs Lehmann, for the role of FIS President, while Swedish billionaire Johan Eliasch has been nominated by GB Snowsport.

The FIS said the deadline to submit applications will be communicated on August 1, should the new date for its Congress be confirmed.

There will also be an election for the FIS Council at the Congress.