The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has sourced 100 bicycles to help athletes who are unable to travel to and from their training venues.

Under a scheme devised by POC President Abraham Tolentino, who also leads the country's cycling federation, the bikes will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

They will be offered to members of national teams of sports under the POC umbrella.

Tolentino, elected POC President last year, sought approval from the National Olympic Committee's Board before pressing ahead with the initiative.

The 100 bicycles will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis ©Getty Images

The member of the Philippine House of Representatives admitted, however, that there were not enough bikes to service the roughly 1,000 national athletes.

"With the new normal which mandates that we find new ways to go about our daily business, national athletes who do not have a personal mode of transportation will surely benefit from this," Tolentino said.

"We need to be innovative so the POC is looking for ways so that our athletes would stay fit and ready for competitions once the situation allows it.

"Whether to commute to and from their training venues, or even for leisure, cycling is a good way for our national athletes to keep in good physical condition."