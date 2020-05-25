The World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) has re-signed Lagardère Sports as its regional media rights partner for the Asia-Pacific region.

As part of the deal, the sports marketing agency will sub-license and manage the distribution of WDSF media rights to third parties for broadcast in their respective territories.

Broadcasters will then be able to show programming via free-to-air, pay-per-view, video-on-demand and other modes of transmission.

Events covered as part of the deal include the 2019 Best of Dance Sports programme and the 2019 WDSF Grand Slam Series.

It is hoped these could fill voids in programming caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, while building excitement for breaking at Paris 2024 after the sport was provisionally approved for its Olympic debut in the French capital.

"We are delighted to have renewed our collaboration with Lagardère Sports, which will expose people of all ages across the Asia-Pacific region to the inspiring artistry and athleticism of our dancers," said WDSF President Shawn Tay.

"As the global popularity of dance sport disciplines continues to increase, the agreement will give our athletes a bigger platform to showcase their talent while satisfying the growing hunger for dance in the region at the same time.

Breaking is poised to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"In addition, as an Olympic-affiliated organisation gearing up for breaking's potential debut at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, part of our mandate is to educate and inspire young people to lead healthy lifestyles and live by the Olympic values.

"Our deal with Lagardère Sports will greatly assist us in this mission."

Malcolm Thorpe, the managing director at Lagardère Sports for South East Asia, added: "At a time when broadcasters are looking to fill a void in live programming, and with communities in the region always eager to consume world-class sports and entertainment content, we foresee dance sport's increasing appeal following its second inclusion at last year's South East Asian Games in the Philippines and the provisional inclusion of breaking at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"Together with breaking's evergreen popularity among younger dancers and with Asian heavyweights Japan, China and South Korea making inroads, we are pleased to contribute to the wealth of aspirational content programming for the region's dance enthusiasts."

Lagardère Sports previously worked with the WDSF from 2010 to 2016 as their global media rights partner.