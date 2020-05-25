The International Luge Federation (FIL) has awarded next year's European Championships to Sigulda in Latvia.

Competition will take place at the Sigulda bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track as part of the FIL World Cup event on January 9 and 10.

It will be the fifth time that Sigulda has hosted the European Championships after it previously did so in 1996, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

The 2021 event will be the 52nd edition of the continental event in all, with men's, women's doubles and team relay all set to be contested.

Sigulda has hosted the European Championships on four previous occasions ©FIL

Sigulda, which was tipped to host sliding sports had Swedish capital Stockholm won the race for the 2026 Winter Olympics against Milan-Cortina, was chosen as host by the FIL Executive Board.

As the event takes place as part of the World Cup, the top Europeans in each discipline might not necessarily be the fastest sliders from the entire competition.

In 2003 and 2015, Sigulda hosted the World Luge Championships.