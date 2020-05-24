The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has been able to re-open its headquarters in Italian city Turin.

With Italy one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, most offices in the nation were forced to shut as the Government imposed tight restrictions on movement in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

However, some restrictions are now being lifted and this has allowed the IFSC to re-open its main office in Turin.

The IFSC said some staff would still be working remotely and that the maximum capacity for each room had been reduced in line with national guidelines.

In April, the sport's governing body confirmed it would apply to the Italian Government for financial support to cover part of staff salaries.

A Tokyo 2020 test event earlier this year was restricted to local volunteers only ©Getty Images

It has had to cancel or postpone numerous events in response to the pandemic, while its Olympic debut has been delayed by a year until 2021.

However, the IFSC reported a gross operating profit of more than €470,000 (£400,000/$503,000) for 2019.

New dates have been set for the four IFSC Continental Championships called off due to the pandemic, with all planned to be staged before the end of the calendar year.

Two Olympic berths - one for women and one for men - will be on offer at each event, with the Pan-American tournament the only one to have been held already in 2020.