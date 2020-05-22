Finals of biggest ever efootball competition for national teams to get underway

The finals of the biggest ever efootball competition for national teams gets underway tomorrow, with efootball enthusiasts from 16 countries competing for a €40,000 (£36,000/$43,000) prize.

Over the next two days, competitors will be playing on Konami's efootball PES 2020 on PlayStation 4, to determine the champion nation.

The teams have been drawn into four groups of four, and will play each other before the top two from each group advance to the quarter-finals.

Teams reached this stage of the competition by coming through a qualifying phase, which took place in March.

The ten group winners at the end of qualifying reached the finals automatically, with the ten group runners-up taking part in a playoff competition to determine the other six finalists.

Group A features Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Romania and Spain with Denmark, Italy, Serbia and Turkey making up Group B.

The eEURO2020 finals will take place over two days with matches played over both double and single elimination formats ©UEFA

Group C consists of Croatia, Luxembourg, Montenegro and the Netherlands with Austria, France, Greece and Israel completing the line-up in Group D.

The four group winners will be drawn at random against a runner-up from another group.

Each match, until the final, will be a best of three series, with the final over the longer best of five format.

"This tournament has given efootball enthusiasts the chance to dream of representing their country on the biggest stage and we have witnessed memorable moments over the last few months," said UEFA Events SA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

“We have seen a massive growth in the popularity of efootball over the past few years and eEURO 2020 is giving us the opportunity to connect with new and existing fans of national team football. The success of the tournament speaks for itself, with over five million people having watched competition footage across UEFA’s platforms.”

Matches will take place from 1.45pm CET on Saturday and from 10.45am CET on Sunday, with selected games being broadcast on UEFA's YouTube channel.