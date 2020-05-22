The International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing Committee remains optimistic of hosting a successful 2020-2021 season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee met online to look ahead to the upcoming season, with one of the main topics covered the future of the FIS Alpine World Cup as the pandemic continues to impact sport around the world.

Attendees were optimistic of organising a standard World Cup season as planned, using the necessary precautions and a solution-oriented approach.

A taskforce is subsequently being created comprising National Ski Association members, rights holders, event organisers and FIS officials.

The taskforce will work on a contingency plan in case travel restrictions and other anti-coronavirus measures make it impossible to stage a classic World Cup season.

It is also set to define minimum requirements to host a World Cup event to ensure fairness towards all competitors and nations.

Parallel races at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup will now have a run and re-run format ©Getty Images

The Committee also discussed rule changes regarding the parallel format, having taken into consideration recommendations from athletes.

Parallel races will now have a run and re-run format, with competition starting from the round of 16 rather than the round of 32.

When both male and female athletes are competing, the losing participants in the quarter-finals will be ranked from fifth to eighth according to their total time, without having to race for their final position.

All proposals are still subject to approval from the FIS Council.

Some proposals were delayed until later in the year, when it is hoped there will be more clarity regarding the pandemic.