The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) has announced the postponement of three wheelchair fencing events in Poland.

Warsaw was scheduled to host a leg of the World Cup season, as well as the Sabre Team and Category C World Championships, but all three have been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the competitions were due to run between July 3 and 9 in the capital.

The cancellation of the World Cup leg means that the World Cup Final in Italian city Pisa is now the only remaining stop on the circuit left on the calendar.

Competition is due to take place between November 19 and 22 but IWAS said the event is "under constant review".

IWAS had previously called off a World Cup in Brazilian city São Paulo, which was scheduled in March.

"Warsaw has become a firm fixture on the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing calendar, hosting at least one major international competition every season," said IWAS President Rudi van den Abbeele.

"We are therefore naturally disappointed to not be travelling to Poland in July.

Warsaw has been a regular destination for major wheelchair fencing events ©Getty Images

"However, the safety of athletes and teams as well as a high quality field who have had the right conditions to prepare is what is important.

"More details about the rest of the calendar will follow very soon, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding as well as their resilience.

"We have seen some incredible innovations as people adapt to the situation."

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics back to 2021, with IWAS moving its Wheelchair Fencing World Championships from 2021 to 2022 as a result.

The sport's new qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will end on May 31, 2021, meaning IWAS is trying to schedule qualification events before that deadline.

They include European Championships, Asian Championships, Americas Championships and a World Cup.