FIH admits return to normal international competition may not be possible without COVID-19 vaccine

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has admitted a return to normal global competition may not be possible until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

In a statement, the FIH warned future events will look "very different for the foreseeable future" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic after publishing a series of guidelines as part of a five-stage process showing the route back to "something resembling normality".

The five stages begin with a return to "carefully managed training", including social distancing measures.

The FIH hopes for a resumption of regional competition, followed by local travel between neighbouring nations.

Resuming trans-continental competition marks the fourth stage of the process and the FIH said it is then hoped there will be a return to normal competition "once a vaccine is in place".

The second season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, which involves considerable international travel for competing nations, has been extended through to June 2021 in response to the pandemic.

The FIH has published a series of COVID-19 guidelines ©FIH

"There is no time scale for these stages to be reached and it will vary from country to country," the FIH said.

"What is in no doubt is that future events will look very different for the foreseeable future.

"When competition does resume, organisers will need to be hugely conscious of safety measures that will need to be implemented, in order to keep the hockey workforce and the fans safe."

The guidelines published by the FIH for what the governing body defines as "top level, spectated events" include creating "zones" to separate those involved in matches.

The FIH also recommends the use of mouth and nose protection masks for non-playing personnel and disinfection of the playing surface.

All hockey organisations will be asked to carry out a risk assessment "prior to resuming any activity".

The document, which can be read in full here, concedes hockey carries a greater risk for players owing to the level of contact involved the sport.

It serves as an example of what sport will be like once the pandemic has eased enough for events and tournaments to resume.