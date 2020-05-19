The FIFA Foundation is to organise a football match to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief charity Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT).

ACT work to accelerate the development, production and global access of new health technologies related to COVID-19, through diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the world body has to play its part to curb the spread of the virus.

"It is our responsibility to demonstrate solidarity and continue to do everything we can to participate and support the efforts in the combat against the pandemic," he said.

"We have been active in raising awareness via several other campaigns, and FIFA has also contributed financially to this cause, but now we commit ourselves to organise this global fundraising event when the health situation permits, even if this is only in some months' time."

FIFA Foundation executive chairman Mauricio Macri said there is a duty to assist towards research into COVID-19, with more than 4.9 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide.

"The FIFA Foundation will engage not only with the worldwide football community, but also other stakeholders from non-Governmental organisations to other foundations, and from the private sector to Governments, in order to ensure this initiative is a significant help to those who are at the forefront of research in combating COVID-19," he said.

"Our focus is to develop and support a society that can provide a balance in terms of prevention from such diseases and the future life, creating an environment where sustainability can truly prosper."

FIFA Foundation chief executive, and former France national team attacking midfielder Youri Djorkaeff, said that the location, date, participants and format for the match will be announced in the future.

He also mentioned that the FIFA Foundation are currently considering different scenarios.

Set-up in March 2018, the FIFA Foundation was created as "an independent entity with the objectives to help promote positive social change around the world and raise support for the recovery and reconstruction of damaged or destroyed sports infrastructure worldwide".