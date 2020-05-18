Tongan rugby league clubs have unanimously agreed that new body Tonga Ma'a Tonga Rugby League (TMTRL) will apply for membership of International Rugby League (IRL).

It comes after the expulsion of the former governing body, the Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL), by the IRL over issues of bad governance.

The 22 rugby league clubs in attendance at the TMTRL annual general meeting recognised the organisation as the new governing body, allowing them to apply immediately for IRL membership.

A new constitution was adopted by teams which included new compliance and guidelines at the request of clubs, and also saw the appointment of new Board members.

Five director nominees were all unanimously voted onto the Board of the TMTRL, including Sosaia Liufau as deputy chair.

Other new Board members are Sosaia Penitani, Matani Nifofa, Pita Vakautakakala Ha'angana and Vilisoni Tu'iniua Ngalu.

TMTRL also received two nominations for the chair position, with those being Semisi Sika, a Member of Parliament and the former acting Prime Minister, and Lord Fakafanua, the speaker of the legislative assembly.

Sika was elected chair while Fakafanua was elected President.

John Paul Chapman was voted in as the finance and compliance director, with these members to be joined by former national team captain Sika Manu and current player Will Hopoate.

They will serve as the two player directors who had previously been elected by the national team squad.

TMTRL chair Sika said he would call a Board meeting at the soonest possible time where a patron for the body would be determined.

Prior to being appointed, Sika spoke passionately of the new body.

He said: "There must be sacrifices made by a Board in line with the sacrifices our international players have made.

"The Federation is not to be politicised as sport needs to be independent of that polarising element.

"I am convinced that the future direction of Tongan rugby league is bright with this new Board.

"Our attention is obviously to support to the best of our ability Kristian Woolf and our international team for success in the upcoming test as well as the World Cup next year.

"Our local scene also is to be bolstered to be able to provide better pathways for our players.

"I would like to thank the IRL and the IC for the great assistance they have provided in this process."

Part of the downfall of the previous governing body, the TNRL, was the firing of coach Woolf.

The decision caused players to threaten a boycott after the Australian had qualified the national side for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.