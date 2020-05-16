A united esports world has moved one step closer following the signing of a new partnership between the International Esports Federation (IESF) and the World Esports Consortium (WESCO).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by IESF President Vlad Marinescu and WESCO President Daniel Cossi with the goal of promoting unity within the esports ecosystem.

"This MoU marks an important moment in the unification of esports," said IESF President Vlad Marinescu.

"Our target at the IESF is unification, collaboration, and recognition.

"This agreement achieves the three objectives, all at the same time.

Daniel Cossi, President of WESCO, signed a MoU with his counterpart at the IESF as part of efforts to promote unity within esports ©WESCO

"I would like to congratulate and thank Mr Cossi for his contribution to esports thus far.

"WESCO and the IESF will work together on various programmes around the world that will achieve positive benefits for all stakeholders.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with more entities that have the same objectives as IESF which are to protect esports athletes, ensure mental health and promote physical health as well, and also the recognition of esports as a sport globally via the International Federation and nationally via the national associations through a partnership with each country’s sports authority."

The MoU forms part of a wider strategy IESF has adopted to build a sustainable and united umbrella for the esports ecosystem, which will include all interest and stakeholders and thus allow esports to reach its full potential as a sport and an industry.