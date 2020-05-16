All golfers to be tested twice before COVID-19 relief match

Health testing company LetsGetChecked will test all personnel and golfers involved in the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match twice before the first tee off tomorrow.

With an emphasis on proceedings going towards COVID-19 relief, the company will provide all services for free.

The match will be a "team skins" competition between world number one Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson and the pairing of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

McIlroy and Johnson will play for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation.

With all money going to charity, both teams will start with $500,000 (£413,000/€462,000) in the banks with the winner of each of the first six individual holes gaining $50,000 (£41,300/€46,200) for their team with the next 10 holes each being worth $100,000 (£83,000/€92,000).

The 17th hole will be worth $200,000 (£165,000/€185,000) and the final hole will be worth $500,000.

If any hole is tied, the money rolls over to the next hole with players going back to play the 17th hole as a tiebreaker if there is a tie in the final hole.

Additional bonus money will be awarded for birdies, eagles and a hole-in-one.

Rickie Fowler will team with fellow Oklahoma State alumni Matthew Wolff ©Getty Images

This charity match goes ahead in the absence of golf after the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) suspended activity due to the pandemic.

Tests were administered by LetsGetChecked's medical team before personnel travelled to the event with testing being in place again on arrival.

The event will be played at the Seminole Golf Club in the United States and broadcast by PGA Tour, NBC Sports and Sky Sports amongst others.

Chief executive of LetsGetChecked, Peter Foley, said: "LetsGetChecked is hugely excited to be a part of the TaylorMade Driving Relief.

"Our testing solution will help make this event and its effort to raise many millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief possible.

"When we began developing our test for coronavirus we wanted to make a difference in the fight against this pandemic so we're proud to be supporting this fundraising initiative."

The company currently has a testing capacity of 50,000 samples a day.

The stage is set. Now let’s help them put on a show.



Help raise money for a great cause & celebrate the return of live golf by donating to TaylorMade #DrivingRelief. All proceeds will benefit organizations leading the COVID-19 relief efforts. Donate now: https://t.co/lMLLMuGrHp pic.twitter.com/wDVWJVDqTJ — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) May 12, 2020

Johnson, speaking to the Golf Channel, has said the four players will be pioneers in testing whether golf can resume with restrictions.

He said: "I think we have a big responsibility on ourselves to make sure that we practise all the guidelines that the PGA Tour is going to set in place.

"Everyone is going to be watching what we're doing, so it's very important for us to do it all correctly.

"We have a responsibility to ourselves and all the other players to stay safe and stay healthy."

McIlroy meanwhile, has criticised the President of the US, Donald Trump for his actions during the pandemic.

Speaking on the McKellar Golf Podcast, McIlroy said: "We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now.

"He's trying to politicise it and make it a campaign rally, saying that [the US] administers the most tests in the world like it's a contest.

"It's just not the way a leader should act and there is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don't think he's shown that, especially in these times."

The majority of sport around the world has come to a stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 4.68 million confirmed cases worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 310,000 people.