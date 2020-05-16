Experienced athletics coach Martin Hillebrand has reunited with the Austrian luge team after a spell working with the Italian World Cup squad.

The 72-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Austrian Luge Federation (ÖRV), running until the conclusion of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hillebrand will look to build on the nation's success at Pyeongchang 2018, where Austria won a medal of each colour, finishing second behind the dominant Germany in the medals tally.

Austria have won at least one luge medal at every Winter Olympics since 1992.

"I am very much looking forward to the new task and the way to the 2022 Olympics," Hillebrand said.

David Gleirscher won Austria's luge gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"The Austrian team is doing a good job, has the right fighting spirit and has a lot of potential.

"This motivates me a lot for the time together."

ÖRV President Markus Prock added that working with Hillebrand was too good an opportunity to pass up.

"We did not want to miss the opportunity to work together with Martin Hillebrand again," Prock said.

"He will share the tasks with our coach Peter Penz, we are convinced that he will make our troop even faster at the start."

Hillebrand's role is to develop speed in his athletes' initial take-off during a run.

He has previously worked with the team from 2014 to 2016, having also worked with the German Luge Federation for three decades before then, and had a three-year spell coaching Russian athletes.