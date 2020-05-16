The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has selected 12 players as part of its Wheelchair National Age Group Programme (NAGP) - giving support to Britain's young wheelchair tennis players with the most potential.

Aiming to turn these players into stars of the future, the programme will give them access to international competitions, training camps and tournament guidance from LTA coaches, as well as home visits from said coaches.

Players range in age from 13 to 17 years old, with the programme aiming to educate and develop players, giving them a chance to compete at an elite international level.

Abbie Breakwell and Greg Slade - 17 - will be the most experienced members of the team, while the youngest are 13-year-olds Ruben Harris and Oliver Cox.

Those who continue to show high potential after one year may advance to the next stage of the pathway, the LTA's World Class Wheelchair Tennis Performance Programme, which currently supports some of the biggest names in wheelchair tennis including Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The @the_LTA has announced twelve players selected for the new Wheelchair National Age Group Programme



Read More 👉 https://t.co/t9yWTzu7XD#wheelchairtennis pic.twitter.com/q1WRlOEquL — Wheelchair Tennis (LTA) (@WChairTennisGB) May 13, 2020

Rob Cross, LTA technical lead performance coach, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone who has been selected for the NAGP this year.

"This is a very exciting group of players who now have access to a fantastic package of support which will hopefully allow them to develop even further both as players and as people.

"While we have a track record of producing high performing wheelchair tennis players in this country, the standards of the sport across the world continue to advance and this programme is design to help us stay ahead of the pack and maximise the potential of our best players.

"The LTA’s World Class Wheelchair Tennis Performance Pathway provides a seamless route for our highest potential players to progress from junior competition to playing major tournaments."