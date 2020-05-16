Quail Hollow Club will host the 2025 PGA Championship, meaning the venues for the next 12 editions of the major are all lined up.

The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America has announced that the course in Charlotte in North Carolina will stage the event for the second time in 2025.

Quail Hollow hosted the tournament in 2017, when American Justin Thomas won his sole major to date.

It is also a regular location for the PGA Tour as it has hosted what is now the Wells Fargo Championship for 16 of the last 17 seasons, although the event was cancelled this year owing to the pandemic.

The course has "has a well-earned reputation as a stern test for the world’s finest players, but what sets the club apart is its membership and the welcoming atmosphere that they promote," according to PGA of America President Suzy Whaley.

The PGA Championship was an August event when it was last held at Quail Hollow, but the tournament has since been moved to May, with last year the first time it has been played in its new position on the golfing calendar.

Quail Hollow is a familiar destination for PGA Tour payers ©Getty Images

But for the coronavirus pandemic it would have taken place in May again this year, but the 2020 edition is now scheduled to take place from August 6 to 9.

TPC Harding Park in San Francisco is the venue this year.

The 2025 edition is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 18.

Earlier this week, Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa in Oklahoma was confirmed as the venue for the 2030 edition, meaning it will host the PGA Championship for a record fifth time.

Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina is set to be the venue in 2021.

Including this year's rescheduled event, the next 12 PGA Championships will be held across 10 different American states, with California and New Jersey each hosting the event twice.