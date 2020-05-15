René Fasel's reign as President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) could be extended after he revealed the organisation was considering postponing its Semi-Annual Congress in September.

The IIHF is due to elect the successor to Fasel, who is step down after 26 years as President, at the Semi-Annual Congress in Saint Petersburg in September.

The Swiss official told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the IIHF would discuss postponing the Congress during its next meeting on Tuesday (May 19).

A logical consequence of putting the meeting on hold would be delaying Fasel's planned departure from the IIHF hotseat.

"On Tuesday [May 19], we will evaluate the situation how it is," Fasel, IIHF President since 1994, said.

René Fasel has been President of the IIHF since 1994 ©Getty Images

"When we see the situation now, at the moment in all Europe and all over the world, it would be difficult to imagine that people would be able to travel in September.

"So there is a proposal that we have to maybe postpone the Congress."

International Federations which are due to hold elections this year have taken different approaches in response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some, including the International Hockey Federation, have postponed their Presidential election, while others are considering the possibility of holding a virtual vote.

Others staging Congresses this year, such as FIFA and the International Rowing Federation, are also planning remote meetings, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold its Session in July entirely online.

The official who replaces Fasel, a former member of the IOC Executive Board, will only be able to serve 12 years as President under term limits introduced by the IIHF.