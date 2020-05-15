The French Ski Association (FSF) has announced its freestyle team for the 2020-2021 season, with 20 athletes selected across the five disciplines including the recovering Kevin Rolland.

The chosen moguls, slopestyle, ski cross, big air and halfpipe skiers are set to represent France at International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski World Cup events, as well as the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships scheduled to take place in Zhangjiakou in China.

The team is coming off a successful 2019-2020 season, with 26 podium finishes in the World Cup and 11 wins.

Perrine Laffont secured eight of those wins as she dominated the women's moguls, winning all six events and adding another two dual moguls victories as she failed to make the podium in just one of her 10 events.

Laffont returns to the moguls team as the sole female athlete and will be joined by Benjamin Cavet, who had four podium finishes last season.

Sacha Theocharis, who came close to adding to his lone World Cup podium finish in Calgary in February when he came fourth, will also return to the team after the 29-year-old had a consistent season last time out.

Marielle Berger-Sabbatel was another winner on the World Cup circuit last season and returns to the national team in ski cross alongside Alizée Baron.

Berger-Sabbatel took her only win of the season in Innichen in Italy before winning silver in Sunny Valley in Russia in what turned out to be the last race of the season.

Marielle Berger-Sabbatel was the only French ski cross World Cup winner last year ©Getty Images

Baron returns after being absent last season but picked up four bronze medals in the 2018-2019 season.

The men's team is stacked as expected, with seven athletes chosen, although none collected a World Cup win last season.

The closest to doing so was Bastien Midol, who picked up three second-place finishes, and Youri Duplessis-Kergomard, who scored second in the season opener at Val Thorens.

Midol's brother Jonathan also made an appearance on the podium last season, as did François Place.

Those four skiers will be joined on the team by Jean-Frederic Chapuis, Terence Tchiknavorian and Morgan Guipponi-Bartefy.

Antoine Adelisse, who won the season finale in big air in Deštné in the Czech Republic, returns to the team and will also compete in slopestyle, with Tess Ledeux likewise competing in both disciplines.

Ledeux won the women's slopestyle event at Font Romeu last season.

France's only halfpipe athlete will be Rolland, who won silver in the event at the 2019 World Championships and is currently recovering from a serious injury.