FISU partners with WHO for digital campaign

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has teamed up with the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote a virtual health challenge.

Starting tomorrow, the WHO will stage a two-day event called "Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge".

It will represent the first time FISU and the WHO have cooperated on a virtual event and will include information sessions with experts on physical and mental health, cooking demonstrations and physical activities people can join in with.

The sessions will also run like an online relay, connecting WHO regional and country offices around the world before returning to its Geneva headquarters in Switzerland 24 hours later on the opening day of the 73rd World Health Assembly.

Activities will include yoga and exercise classes for all ages and abilities, music-led meditation and other interactive sessions.

FISU is delighted to partner with the @WHO's #WalkTheTalk campaign on 16-17 May 2020.



As an international governing body that bridges university education and sport, it is natural for us to be part of an initiative that encourages healthy lifestyles for all. pic.twitter.com/uoxZE51P0O — #UniFootball (@FISU) May 15, 2020

FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond said that the organisation has a duty to give people these tools to lead healthier lives.

"As an international governing body that bridges university education and sport, we at FISU feel responsible for the fitness, health and overall well-being of millions of university students worldwide," Saintrond said.

"This is why we are so excited to partner the WHO in an initiative that is about health for all.

"The objectives of this campaign align so closely with our own mission, that it is natural for us to support it in every way that we can."

This development comes soon after FISU launched its Healthy Campus campaign, which Saintrond said shares similar objectives.

Healthy Campus aims to improve fitness levels and all-round health on university campuses across the globe.



