Three top female pole vaulters to take part in second Ultimate Garden Clash

Three of the world's top female pole vaulters are set to take part in the second Ultimate Garden Clash on May 16.

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi, two-time US indoor champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman will take part in the latest duel.

Their meeting follows on from the first Ultimate Garden Challenge which featured three of the world's top male pole vaulters - Mondo Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie and Sam Kendricks.

Duplantis and Kendricks tied for victory with 36 clearances each in 30 minutes.

Stefanidi, Nageotte and Newman say they are hopeful of matching or bettering the men's tally of a total 98 clearances between the three participants in the first edition.

For the women's challenge the bar will be set at four metres, with each of the athletes competing at their respective training facilities.

Competition is due to take place weather permitting on May 16 from 6pm CEST with Stefanidi competing in Athens in Greece, Nageotte competing in Georgia in the United States and Newman competing in Ontario in Canada.

It will be streamed live on World Athletics Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Two time United States indoor champion Katie Nageotte said she was relishing the format of the Ultimate Garden Clash, describing it as "good fun" ©Getty Images

From the moment that Stefanidi watched the men compete online, the Olympic champion said she was eager to be part of the concept and challenging the standard set by her male counterparts.

"At first when I watched the guys make 98 bars I thought it would be impossible," said Stefanidi.

"Then when I tried it I wasn’t too far off. It’s a fun way for the women to take on the men.

"I feel like most people would expect the guys to win in a head-to-head, so if they did, it won’t mean too much.

"But I think the way this is designed it is very possible – or at least just as likely – that we beat them, either as a group, or individually.

"The reason it is important to win is so that we can have bragging rights for the rest of our careers!

"We calculated the equivalent to the guys five metres for elite women would have been around 3.85m, but we felt 4.00m was a more digestible number.

"So we are jumping at a relatively higher bar which might cost us a couple of clearances each but I think despite that, we can still aim for 100.

Canada's Alysha Newman described the prospect of the Ultimate Garden Challenge against Stefanidi and Nageotte as "awesome" ©Getty Images

Nageotte said she was delighted to have the opportunity to return to competition, describing the format as "great fun."

"It is non-stop action which is extremely appealing to fans," said Nageotte.

"There is constant entertainment with the vaulters trying to take as many jumps as possible in a short time, and that’s something sports fans really appreciate.

"This format is also very simplified. Everyone is jumping at the same height as many times as we can.

"It is as head-to-head as it gets and we all love a good head-to-head competition!"

Newman added she was also looking forward to the competition despite the cool temperatures forecast for her location.

"It’s still a little chilly here in Canada so I will definitely have to layer up," said Newman.

"My number one goal is to leave the bar up so I don’t lose time putting it up.

"It will be awesome to compete against these ladies because I’ve been dying for a competition but we are definitely trying to beat the guys’ number of jumps put together."

The first Ultimate Garden Clash attracted more than 250,000 live views globally, with more than one million people watching the broadcast around the world within 24 hours of it taking place.