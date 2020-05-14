Southern Hills to host PGA Championship for record fifth time in 2030

Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma is set to host the PGA Championship for a record fifth time after the course was awarded the 2030 edition of the major tournament.

The club in Tulsa had been announced as the venue for a future PGA Championship back in 2017, but the exact year had not been announced.

The PGA has now confirmed Southern Hills, which has recently undergone extensive renovation, will host the event in 10 years' time.

Southern Hills last staged the PGA Championship, one of the four annual golf majors, in 2007.

Brooks Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship ©Getty Images

Venues for the PGA Championship have now been lined up for 11 of the next 12 years, with the only exception being the 2025 tournament.

Kiawah Island Ocean Course, Trump Bedminster and Oak Hill are due to host the 2021, 2022 and 2023 PGA Championship, respectively.

This year's PGA Championship is due to run from August 6 to 9 after being postponed from its planned May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TPC Harding Park in San Francisco had been set to host the major this week before it was pushed back in response to the COVID-19 crisis.