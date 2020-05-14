Olympic silver medallist Wang banned for life from judo over alleged sexual assault

Olympic silver medallist Wang Ki-chun has been given a life ban by the Korea Judo Association (KJA) following an alleged sexual assault on a minor.

Wang was arrested on May 2 after the Daegu District Police Agency investigated a complaint made against the former judoka in March.

According to Yonhap News, the KJA Disciplinary Committee decided unanimously to ban Wang from the sport for life after a meeting.

The allegations against Wang are yet to be confirmed, but the Committee reportedly said he had been found to have "engaged in inappropriate relations with a minor and greatly damaged the integrity and social standing of judo".

Wang had submitted a letter to the Committee in appeal.

He will have another chance to appeal the life ban to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee.

The Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medallist has previously been involved in controversy, having been arrested in 2009 following an incident at a nightclub.

He had reportedly slapped a woman after an altercation, which was investigated by police.

No charges were pressed after a settlement was reached in the case.

Wang Ki-chun represented South Korea at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Wang was also held in military detention for eight days after using his mobile phone during compulsory training in 2014.

Wang was one of four South Korean judokas to secure medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

He won silver in the men's 73-kilogram competition despite suffering a fractured rib-cage in the quarter-finals of the event.

Wang, now 31, earned world titles in the weight division in 2007 and 2009, as well as securing bronze in 2010.

The two-time Asian champion reached the bronze-medal contest at London 2012, but missed out on a podium place after losing the bout.

Since retiring Wang has reportedly opened a judo hall in Daegu, as well as working as a sport leader and YouTuber.