Virtus has launched a consultation process as it aims to shape its strategic plan for between 2021 and 2024.

The organisation formerly known as the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability hopes every athlete, member organisation, volunteer, official, supporter and partner organisation will contribute to the process.

Key priorities are set-out in the consultation documents, including the key goal of "driving elite sport worldwide for athletes with an intellectual impairment".

Three strategic priorities are listed – "deliver exceptional services", "maximise influence and reach" and "strengthen organisational health".

"The Governing Board began the process in March and, published today, is a consultation document that sets out the proposed key priorities and objectives," Virtus said.

The consultation process will be open until June 13 ©Virtus

"It is an ambitious plan built around an enhanced vision and mission statement – which more clearly state Virtus' shared purpose and beliefs – and its organisational role and values."

The consultation process will be open until June 13, Virtus said.

A number of online meetings where key aspects of the plan will be presented are also due to be announced soon.

The consultation documents can be viewed here.