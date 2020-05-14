World Para Powerlifting has signed-up All Included Fashion as an approved supplier of lifting suits and apparel until 2024.

The Canadian-Nigerian company was founded with the aim of "promoting inclusion and diversity through high quality and well-designed items".

All Included Fashion plans to create powerlifting gear which is reflective of a country's cultural identity.

It also hopes to make access to the equipment easier for National Paralympic Committees, National Federations and athletes.

"World Para Powerlifting aims to offer equal opportunities to athletes regardless of their region," said Jorge Moreno, the head of World Para Powerlifting.

"The same way our competition calendar includes events in all continents, we also want to make high-quality approved lift suits and products available to our sport community all over the world.

"The agreement with All Included Fashion represents one more step in this process and we are really happy for it."

All Included Fashion are aiming to make powerlifting equipment which is reflective of a country's cultural identity ©Getty Images

Powerlifting stakeholders will be eligible for discounts on All Included Fashion items.

Nigeria's national team has already been kitted out by the firm.

Queen Idris, the company's marketing director, said: "Our vision is to promote the spirit of sportsmanship and to encourage that there is no limit to anyone's achievement.

"The Para-powerlifting community demonstrates this every day.

"We're eager to work with the athletes and members in outfitting them in high quality and well-designed uniforms."

World Para Powerlifting also announced an equipment deal with BIGSER earlier this month.