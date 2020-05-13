BOA to retain original site for Team GB House at postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has confirmed the initial location for Team GB House has been retained for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It was announced in January that Team GB House would be based at the AoyamaTreehouse venue in the Japanese capital's Aoyama district.

The BOA has said the site for its hospitality house will remain the same despite the Games being postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The AoyamaTreehouse venue was chosen as part of an agreement between the BOA and GlobalTreehouse Inc.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response from our partners in Tokyo and are looking forward to bringing Team GB to Tokyo for the Olympic Games in 2021," said BOA chief executive Andy Anson.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been rescheduled for 2021 ©Getty Images

A short walk from the Tokyo National Stadium, which will host athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Team GB House is described as being in the "heart" of the city.

It is surrounded by the famous Akasaka Imperial Grounds and uses natural materials to create "a healthy and mindful experience".

On the venue's second floor, invited guests will be able to follow British athletes in competitions.

Private dining facilities and communal areas for athletes to spend time with their friends and family will also be available.

A Team GB shop will be situated at the adjoining House of Aston Martin Aoyama.

Most major nations set-up hospitality houses at the Olympic Games.

"Our members and the staff of AoyamaTreehouse look forward to welcoming the British team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," said Fred Katsuro Schmidt, President and co-founder of GlobalTreehouse Inc.

"It will be a very special occasion for sport, to celebrate the uniting of our community after a difficult time globally due to COVID-19."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been rearranged for July 23 to August 8.