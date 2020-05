Olympic figure skating gold medallist Tatyana Navka of Russia is in hospital after contracting a mild case of coronavirus.

Navka, who won ice dancing gold at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and is the wife of Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, said on Instagram that she was recovering from the virus.

The two-time world champion reportedly told Russian media she believed she had caught COVID-19 from Peskov, who has also been treated in hospital.

"The virus was detected almost at the first symptoms, measures were taken in time to not put our relatives at additional risk," Navka, an ambassador for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, posted on Instagram.





"I'm recovering, the temperature is gone, I also didn't have to cough, even antibiotics.

"My husband's situation is a little more complicated, but everything is going well under the control of our valiant professional doctors."

Russia has recently become a global virus hotspot and reportedly recorded more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to latest figures, over 242,000 people in Russia have been infected, the third-highest number in the world behind Spain and the United States.

More than 2,200 have died from coronavirus in the nation.