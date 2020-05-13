The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced that a new "tentative" calendar for 2020 and 2021 has been presented in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the governing body's Executive Committee met via video conference to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the sport.

This year's Karate World Championships are currently scheduled for between November 7 and 12 in Dubai while Cape Town in South Africa is due to host the 2021 Cadet, Junior and Under-21 World Championships.

A new calendar has now been "analysed" with the final dates for the major events due to be confirmed in the "near future".

Members of the WKF also discussed a revised qualification system for the sport's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, now that the Games have been pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19.

A deadline of April 6 had been set for fighters to reach Tokyo through the sport's Olympic rankings, but the Olympic Qualification Tournament in Paris, scheduled for between May 8 and 10, was called off.

The WKF said its 2021 calendar would be adapted due to the financial limitations National Federations, clubs and athletes are now facing because of the pandemic.

"The karate family has demonstrated time after time that we get the best of ourselves in troubled times," said WKF President Antonio Espinós.

"We had very fruitful discussions during this video conference, and I am convinced that our sport continues in the right direction despite the current challenges.

Karate must wait an extra year for its Olympic debut ©Getty Images

"We will keep on working tirelessly to ensure the continuous growth of karate in the world.

"If we remain united and side by side, as we are now, we will overcome all adversities to further take our sport to new heights."

Despite being selected for the Tokyo 2020 programme, karate was not chosen to appear at the Olympics again at Paris 2024.

The WKF Executive Committee also used the video conference to share a message of solidarity to the whole karate world amid the current crisis.

"Karate's governing body gathered in unity to thank all of those in the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic and to workers all around the world in these difficult times," the governing body said.

"Additionally, the WKF Executive Committee paid tribute to all the victims of the COVID-19 outbreak."

Espinós added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of the crisis and their families.

"We want to take this opportunity to send our deepest condolences to their loved ones.

"We mourn with them and we feel their loss as if it was our own."