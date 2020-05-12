Next year's EuroHockey Championships in The Netherlands have been moved from August to June to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The European Hockey Federation (EHF) has rescheduled the event in Amsterdam, which includes men's and women's tournaments, for June 4 to 13.

The EuroHockey Championships had been due to take place in August.

Tokyo 2020, pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been rearranged for July 23 to August 8.

"It was clear that as soon as the Olympic dates were rescheduled, we would have to look at alternative dates for the EuroHockey Championships," EHF President Marijke Fleuren said.

"It is like putting together a tricky jigsaw puzzle, each piece simply has to fit, or the full picture is not revealed.

"To pre-empt any questions on the early dates I would add that as the EuroHockey Championships is a World Cup Qualifier, we don't believe that hosting it post an Olympic Games would be wise or fair to any of our stakeholders, especially our athletes."

Koninklijke Nederlandse Hockey Bond chief executive Erik Gerritsen admitted it was "anything but certain" that organisers will be able to stage the event "under normal circumstances" due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Netherlands will defend their women's title on home soil at next year's tournament ©Getty Images

"Nobody knows what the situation with regard to the coronavirus will be then," Gerritsen added.

"All we know is that it is not yet possible to organise large public events in The Netherlands.

"That is why we are not yet starting ticket sales, but we will be looking at the situation in the coming months and the prospects for public events."

The EHF has also conducted the draw for both the men's and women's competitions.

Reigning world champions and hosts The Netherlands will face Spain, Ireland and Scotland in Group A of the women's event as they seek to defend their title.

Group B comprises Germany, England, Belgium and Italy.

In the men's tournament, defending champions and World Cup holders Belgium have been drawn to play England, Spain and Russia in Group A.

The Netherlands, Germany, France and Wales make up Group B.