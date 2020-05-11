The Nigerian Weightlifting Federation (NWF) is to promote vice president Emmanuel Nwankwo to lead the organisation after the death of President Yahaya Muhammad.

Steve Olarinoye, a Board member of the NWF, said members would meet after the COVID-19 lockdown to confirm Nwankwo as the new President.

Muhammad died on April 18 and was buried in Kano City at the age of 58 after a protracted illness.

He had previously overseen a successful campaign by the nation at the 2019 African Games in Morocco, where Nigeria finished second on the weightlifting medals table behind Egypt with 47, including 16 golds.

However, his tenure was also marked by controversy with drug allegations against lifters including Chika Amlaha, who last December was stripped of a Commonwealth Games gold from Glasgow 2014 for doping at the age of 16.

Mariam Usman won Nigeria's only weightlifting medal back at Beijing 2008 with the NWF aiming for a gold in Tokyo ©Getty Images

Gabriel Aduda, the Ministry of Sports' permanent secretary, had lead the tributes to Muhammad when he said: "His leadership took the sport to greater heights and opened new vistas.

"He inspired his lifters to win the highest number of medals for our nation at any competition ever - 16 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals at the 2019 African Games."

Speaking to sports publication Brila, Olarinaye said the Board will rally around Nwankwo to ensure a vacuum of power does not occur and to keep the administration of the Federation thriving.

He said: "By the time this lockdown is out fully, the Board will meet and just ratify so it's very automatic having the vice president become the President.

"So we members have been rallying around the vice president in all our programmes.

"The vice president happens to be somebody that listens to members, so he is very prepared to learn."