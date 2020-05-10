Gymnastics Canada have significantly reduced national office staff on a temporary basis during the pandemic.

As a response to the significant reductions of revenue predicted for gymnastics, the national governing body will reduce their current staffing allotment by 70 per cent.

The small team remaining will manage day-to-day tasks, with Gymnastics Canada chief executive Ian Moss set to work with provincial organisations to manage expectations.

Staff may be increased once there is more clarity on the fiscal and member service requirements coming from the gradual re-opening of clubs across the country.

"There is no certainty whatsoever in our current revenue predictions for this fiscal year but the Board has a requirement to be prudent in its risk management approach," Moss said.

"As such, a temporary staffing adjustment is part of the solution to ensure that Gymnastics Canada remains solvent and can rebuild its membership service commitment once this lockdown has passed."

Gymnastics Canada are set to be supported by a CAD72 million (£41million/$51million/€47million) investment into the country's sporting sector, announced by Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault earlier this week.

National sport organisations and institutes will receive CAD34.5 million (£19.8million/$24.6million/€22.8million), provinces and territories CAD32.5 million (£19.9million/$24.7million/€22.8million) and the athlete assistance programme CAD5 million (£2.8million/$3.5million/€3.3million).