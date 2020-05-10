French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Bernard Giudicelli has claimed the French Open could take place without spectators as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Competition at Roland-Garros was originally due to take place from May 24 to June 7 but was postponed due to restrictive measures in France, put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It was one of the first tennis events to be rescheduled, with the FFT moving the tournament to September 20 to October 4.

Giudicelli told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organisers were considering whether to hold the event behind closed doors.

The option could enable the tournament to take place and fulfil television contracts, which would provide crucial funds for the organisation.

"There is the tournament taking place in the stadium, and the tournament on TV screens," Giudicelli said.

"Millions of viewers around the world are waiting.

“Organising it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, [like] television rights and partnerships.

“It’s not to be overlooked.

“We're not ruling any option out.”

French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli has suggested the French Open could be held without fans ©Getty Images

The FFT will refund all tickets bought for the original dates of the French Open by the end of this month.

Should the tournament take place with spectators, a new ticketing process is expected to be held.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced last month that no sporting events would be staged in the country before September, even behind closed doors.

France has been one of the nations most impacted by the coronavirus, with 26,310 people having been confirmed to have died in the country.

It is expected that numerous events will be held behind closed doors when sporting events are given the green light to resume.

The FFT had faced criticism from players over a perceived lack of communication regarding the new dates of the events.

The proposed dates would have given players only a week to prepare for the French Open after competing at the US Open, still scheduled to run from August 24 to September 13 in New York.

Reports have suggested the event could be pushed back a further week, with Giudicelli suggesting a second date change could be possible.

"The 20th or the 27th, that does not change much," Giudicelli said.

United States Tennis Association chief executive and executive director Michael Dowse admitted last week that it was "certainly possible" the US Open could take place without spectators.

The tournament could also be moved from New York to Indian Wells, with a decision expected in June on the fate of the Grand Slam.

The Indian Wells Masters - sometimes known as tennis' fifth Grand Slam - was cancelled at short notice in March as the severity of the pandemic started to become clear.

Major tennis events have been on hold ever since, with Wimbledon cancelled amid the pandemic.