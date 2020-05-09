The German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) and Infront Sports and Media have extended their partnership until 2024.

The partnership began 15 years ago and includes the exclusive media and marketing rights, as well as merchandising for all German women's and men's national ice hockey teams.

It will now last until the 2023-2024 season.

"Infront has always supported us with great expertise and commitment as our strong marketing partner, helping develop our sporting and commercial journey," DEB President Franz Reindl said.

"I am very proud, especially in these challenging times, that we are extending our close partnership and collaborate successfully directly with Infront Germany."

Management of the project will transfer to Infront Germany after having been previously coordinated by Infront headquarters in Zug in Switzerland.

"Many years of cooperation with the German Ice Hockey Federation have led to a strong and trusting partnership," said Infront Germany managing director Reinhardt Weinberger.

"We look forward to working with the DEB in future and to further strengthening ice hockey as a communication platform and a thrilling audience event across all age levels."

Infront is also the exclusive media and marketing partner of the International Ice Hockey Federation.