World Archery confirms no Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic qualifiers will be held this year

World Archery has pushed back four Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers to 2021 and confirmed it will not hold any events offering places at the Games this year.

The worldwide governing body has published its revised qualification system for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Continental Olympic qualifiers in the Americas, Europe and Oceania, which had been scheduled for this year before being cancelled in response to the COVID-19 crisis, have been pencilled in for the spring and summer of 2021.

The final qualification tournament has also been moved and is now set to take place alongside the Paris stage of the 2021 Archery World Cup.

World Archery has extended the period in which athletes can shoot minimum qualifying scores until June 28 2021.

The organisation said 87 of the 128 archery quotas for Tokyo 2020 had been filled, and that all places already qualified would remain with the nation which secured the berth at the Games.

The IOC has told International Federations to stick as closely as possible to their original qualification systems ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said athletes who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 will retain their places for the rearranged Games, scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 8 2021.

The IOC has told International Federations to use their original qualification systems where possible.

Paralympic qualifiers in the Americas and Europe have been rescheduled for the spring and summer of 2021.

The final Paralympic qualification tournament has also been delayed until the summer of next year.

Ninety-three of the 140 spots available in archery at the Paralympics, rescheduled for August 24 to September 5 2021, have been distributed.

Qualification is among the many issues Federations are tackling resulting from the postponement of the Olympics and Paralympics.