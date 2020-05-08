United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced that its staff have had their salaries halved as part of cost-saving measures introduced as a result of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The decision affects all UWW staff based at its headquarters in Corsier-sur-Vevey in Switzerland who have had their salaries reduced by 50 per cent.

All the governing body's external staff have received a reduction in monthly service fees and scope of work - adjustments that remain in place until further notice.

UWW say the moves were necessary as a result of "the global health and financial impact of COVID-19."

United World Wrestling is launching a series of video conferences with athletes and National Federations while the coronavirus pandemic forces a shutdown of the sport ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, to help improve understanding of the concerns of National Federations, athletes and others associated with the sport, UWW's development team has launched a series of online video conferences.

UWW say the aim of the video conferences "is to initiate and sustain open conversation with athletes and federations so we can regularly and effectively address their concerns."



A UWW statement added: "United World Wrestling remains committed to supporting its athletes and wrestling family through these challenging times.

"We will continue to find new and innovative ways to connect and in doing so we will ensure that when we do gather again our community will be well prepared to deliver a top-level product to the world."