Geoff Lipshut has been appointed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) as the Chef de Mission for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

It will be the first time he leads an Australian team at an Olympic Games, although Lipshut has acted as a coach or official at seven Winter Olympics, starting at Lillehammer 1994.

He was once a national-level moguls skier and is now chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia.

"It is an honour to follow in the footsteps of two generational leaders Geoff Henke and Ian Chesterman who have shaped winter sports in Australia over the past 12 Olympic Games," said Lipshut.

"I look forward to the opportunity of working together with our winter athletes, their coaches and National Federations on the journey towards Beijing in February 2022.

"I am confident that our athletes will be doing their best to meet the challenges over the next 22 months to be ready for the Games in China."

Lipshut takes over from Ian Chesterman, who will be Chef de Mission at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year.

Chesterman, AOC vice president, led the Australian team at the last six Winter Olympics.

"His impact on winter sport in this country, through his pioneering role with aerial skiing and his role as chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute, has been immense," said Chesterman.

"Geoff's leadership of our winter sports high performance programme, which has now produced many world and Olympic champions, is recognised globally.

"He has a great passion to help our athletes and will build a strong team around him for Beijing 2022."

AOC President John Coates praised the appointment of Geoff Lipshut as Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Australia has won 15 medals in total at Winter Olympic Games, starting with a bronze at Lillehammer 1994.

Most recently, Australia achieved two silver medals and a bronze at Pyeongchang 2018.

"Australia continues to take great strides in the Winter Games and Geoff can take considerable credit for that progress," said AOC President John Coates.

"Not only for his role at past Games but also in his capacity as the inaugural chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia.

"He has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee, been a member of the Australian winter team executive as performance director since Vancouver 2010 and subsequently deputy Chef de Mission for Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018.

"Geoff was also awarded an AOC Order of Merit in 2018."