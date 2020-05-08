ATP teams up with learning platform to encourage tennis players to acquire new skills

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has teamed up with online learning platform Coursera, allowing its players free access to the site to learn new skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the crisis, all ATP-sanctioned tennis is currently suspended worldwide.

Along with other tennis bodies, the ATP has already contributed to a fund that financially assists athletes struggling with reduced or no income because of the pandemic

The ATP hopes that partnering with Coursera, which has more than 4,000 courses on its site, will allow players to learn during the suspension.

Classes are available on a range of subjects including business, technology, science, personal development and mental well-being and are taught by academics.

A particular focus has been on the mental and physical wellness of players, with May being the United States' Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Our partnership with Coursera gives players the chance to develop valuable new skills and knowledge that will be of benefit to them for the rest of their lives," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

"We have a duty of care to our players and this is an excellent opportunity for them to think long-term beyond their playing careers.

"The online format and versatility offered by the Coursera platform is a perfect fit not only while at home, but also on the road once the Tour resumes."

Players should have received an email invitation to start learning on unlimited courses for free.

Kim Caldbeck, Coursera's chief marketing officer, added: "Coursera, along with its community of partners, is proud to serve hard-working athletes who bring so much joy and inspiration to our lives.

"ATP players can now learn new skills from the best online courses in the world during this disruption and in between their commitments once the Tour resumes."