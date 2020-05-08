All USRowing-owned regattas in 2020 have now been cancelled after the governing body called off two major events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

USRowing has cancelled its National Championships, which had been due to take place in Camden County in New Jersey in July, and the Masters National Championships the following month as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, USRowing said it had "decided that there is no way to run safe, fair and representative national championship regattas this summer" based on the Government's COVID-19 measures.

"While we understand that this decision is disappointing, our first priority is the health and well-being of our athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers, regatta organisers, local Organising Committees and our communities at large," USRowing said.

The United States is the worst-affected country by the COVID-19 virus ©Getty Images

The national governing body added it was considering virtual options to take the place of the two cancelled events.

The United States has reported the highest number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the world.

According to latest figures, more than 1.2 million people have been infected in the US and nearly 77,000 have died.

Around a quarter of the infections and over a third of deaths have come in New York City.