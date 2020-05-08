Up to half of New Zealand Rugby staff facing redundancy due to pandemic financial pressures

Reports claim up to half of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) staff are set to be made redundant due to the financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty per cent of the 180-strong workforce at NZR face losing their jobs, according to Radio New Zealand, while others will have to reapply for their roles.

This has come after NZR chief financial officer Nicki Nicol revealed that the body is forecasting a revenue decline of up to 70 per cent this year.

NZR also ended 2019 with a net pre-tax loss of NZD7.4 million (£3.6 million/$4.4 million/€4 million), well up on the equivalent loss of NZD1.86 million (£890,000/$1.1 million/€1 million) the previous year.

Mark Robinson, NZR chief executive, confirmed to Radio New Zealand that to wholesale staff cuts would be made, but did not mention an exact figure.

"We’re working through consultation with our people at the moment on that and it’s obviously a challenging time for rugby so we are taking all steps to make sure we communicate directly with our staff," Robinson said.

"It’s an incredibly challenging time with COVID-19 right around the country, we’re seeing situations where businesses are in challenging positions and we’re no different."

Rugby was halted in New Zealand after strict lockdown measures were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It has been announced, however, that a New Zealand-only Super Rugby competition could begin in June, comprising a 10-week, round-robin competition involving five teams, with no crowds.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed that some staff would lose jobs but did not mention an exact figure ©NZR

"We’re delighted with the news and for the country as much as anything, that there’s progress being made," said Robinson.

"It’s great to have the first opportunity to lead the world in this case.

"Our teams are taking that very seriously in terms of the medical protocols we’re talking about.

"I’ve certainly had some of our colleagues from around the world reaching out to understand what processes we’re working through.

"We know a lot of people will be watching."

NZR and the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association have already agreed to a range of payment changes which will affect the All Blacks and rugby sevens teams if the suspension of sport continues throughout this year.

It was announced that NZR would freeze around NZD25million (£12million/$15million/€14million), or 50 per cent, of the remaining forecasted player spend in 2020.

A number of other national governing bodies for rugby are struggling financially, with USA Rugby recently filing for bankruptcy and receiving €1 million (£878,000/$1.1 million) in financial support from World Rugby.

Rugby Australia also announced a preliminary AUD9.4 million (£4.6 million/$5.7 million/€5.2 million) loss for 2019 in March, with its situation worsened by the pandemic and suspension of Super Rugby.