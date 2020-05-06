David Graham, who has 20 years experience within the sailing industry, has been appointed as World Sailing's new chief executive.

Graham joins World Sailing following an 11 year stint working with Oman Sail, an initiative that aimed to rekindle Oman's maritime heritage and promote the country through sailing.

During his tenure, Graham was instrumental in establishing sailing in Oman, growing the national team to one of the best in Asia and developing the nation as a top destination for Class World Championships, America’s Cup World Series and Extreme Sailing Series events.

Prior to his work at Oman Sail, Graham managed a sailing school before spending over a decade in senior positions in the world’s leading dinghy manufacturers.



Graham, who is British also has experience on the water having been an active sailor his whole life.

He grew up as a dinghy sailor and was involved in major big boat series and races onboard both monohulls and multihulls, before recently taking up kiteboarding.

Graham replaces Andy Hunt, who left the post in October 2019.

📰 World Sailing has appointed David Graham as its new Chief Executive Officer, starting 13 July 2020.



➡️ https://t.co/g6RPKtnFkU pic.twitter.com/tOGKY3GYpQ — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) May 6, 2020

Last month World Sailing President Kim Andersen told insidethegames that the organisation was working on its budget plans through to September 2021, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and indicated this may cause a delay in appointing a new chief executive.

Andersen said he was confident that Graham's "combined background in management and sailing" made him the right person for the role.

"As World Sailing looks to the future and the next phase of growth, we are confident that with David’s combined background in management and sailing he is the right leader to help restructure and provide a strong direction for the operations of our organisation," said Andersen.

"On behalf of the entire World Sailing family it gives me great pleasure to welcome David to the team."

World Sailing's vice-president Scott Perry added: "The Board received several high calibre applicants and having reviewed each one carefully we unanimously approved the selection of David Graham.

"With better clarity over our finances through to 2021, now is the time to build up our future and this includes bringing in a chief executive to guide the day to day operations and future negotiations of our organisation."

Graham said he was relishing his new role with the governing body.

"I would like to thank President Kim Andersen and the Board for their confidence - I look forward to working with them to develop World Sailing and building a strong organisation together," said Graham.