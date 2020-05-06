The European Aquatics Championships in Budapest has been rescheduled to take place from May 10 to 23 next year.

The competition had initially been due to take place in Hungary’s capital city from May 11 to 24 in 2020.

European Swimming League (LEN) postponed the event in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Provisional new dates of August 17 to 30 were set, but LEN acknowledged the situation could change.

LEN say the new dates should allow for the organisation of an exceptional event.

"The decision to reschedule the Championships to May 10 to 23 2021 has been taken in full cooperation and agreement with the Hungarian Swimming Association, the Hungarian Government and local organisers," said Paolo Barelli, LEN President.

"We believe it is realistic to hope that by May 2021 things will have returned to normal, hence allowing the organisation of an exceptional event."

The European Aquatics Championships will feature swimming, diving, open water swimming and artistic swimming competitions.

The event was last held in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2018 as part of the inaugural European Championships, a multi-sport event.

A decision was also taken by the LEN Bureau to cancel this year’s LEN Water Polo Cups.

The European Aquatics Championships last took place in 2018 ©Getty Images

LEN said the cancellation meant there would be no continuation or additional games related to this year’s Water Polo Champions Leagues, Water Polo Euro League Women and the Water Polo Euro Cup.

The European governing body said it plans to re-establish the competitions for the 2020 to 2021 season.

"The decisions have not been taken lightheartedly by LEN, but I am convinced that under the current circumstances it was the most appropriate decision," Barelli said.

"LEN’s priority is above all the health and safety of all athletes, coaches and the whole LEN family.

"By cancelling some of the 2020 LEN competitions and postponing others to 2021, LEN is protecting its family and, at the same time, ensuring we can restart in 2021 stronger than before, with the organisation of LEN events meeting the highest standards we have all been used to."