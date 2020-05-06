Virtus is to host its first online athlete eligibility webinar next month, for member and partner organisations.

The organisation previously known as the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability is to stage the free event from June 8.

It will be held in two sessions over two days and cover topics including introduction to athlete eligibility and the eligibility process.

An update on the II2/II3 eligibility groups will also be provided as well as information on training for national eligibility officers.

A question and answer session will also be held.

🔈 First online athlete eligibility webinar for Virtus member and partner organisations to be held in June 2020.



For more details click the link👇https://t.co/GgRRKWKsle pic.twitter.com/86L96TRavW — Virtus: World Intellectual Impairment Sport (@SPORTVirtus) May 5, 2020

The event is taking place as a webinar due to travel restrictions and social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We encourage all Virtus National Eligibility Officers to participate in the webinar together with representatives from partner organisations," Virtus said.

Details about registering for the event can be found here.