Brazilian Para-swimmer banned for anti-doping violation and stripped of medals

Brazilian Para-swimmer Patricia Pereira dos Santos has been banned for 12 months by the International Paralympic Committee and stripped of her 2019 Parapan American Games medals after failing a drugs test.

After a urine sample provided on August 21, 2019, while competing at the Games in Lima in Peru, Pereira tested positive for prohibited substances hydrochlorothiazide and metabolite, as well as ligandrol and metabolite.

These are part of the World Anti-Doping Agency's 2019 prohibited list under the classes diuretics and masking agents, as well being listed under other anabolic agents.

Two of Pereira's supplements were found to be contaminated with the substances and due to the athlete's reduced level of fault, based on this contamination, the IPC agreed to a 12-month sanction.

Patricia Pereira dos Santos will lose two medals in swimming from the Parapan American Games in Lima ©Getty Images

She will be ineligible until August 20, 2020, a year on from her last competition.

Pereira will lose her Lima 2019 silver medal from the women's 50 metres freestyle S5, which will now go to original bronze medallist Ana Noriega of Argentina.

The bronze has been awarded to another Brazilian, Esthefany de Olivieira.

Pereira has also lost her bronze medal in the women's 100m freestyle S5, with De Olivieira again promoted.