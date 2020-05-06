FIFA expecting to receive evidence from WADA over Russian doping cases this month

FIFA has said it expects to receive evidence of alleged Russian doping cases this month from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA announced last week its intelligence and investigations team (I&I) had completed its examination of 298 Russian athletes targeted through the ongoing Operation LIMS probe.

Detailed case packages have now been provided to 28 Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs), which comprises 27 International Federations and one Major Event Organisation.

WADA's I&I has been attempting to compile evidence in relation to individual cases since retrieving a copy of the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) from the Moscow Laboratory in January and April 2019.

After examining the data and samples, WADA identified 298 athletes that were under suspicion in July 2019 and it has since been building cases against them, in a process the organisation described as "painstaking."

FIFA has confirmed it was among the organisations to participate in a online call with WADA, who said they had explained evidence should be used to determine whether the athletes implicated should have Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) pursued against them.

"FIFA participated in WADA's explanatory webinar on April 30 and was informed that they will receive the full case packages by the end of May," FIFA said, according to the Associated Press.

"FIFA works closely with WADA to conclude the investigation as soon as possible."

Football's governing body added that it would prepare potential disciplinary cases "as soon as we receive the full case packages".

WADA confirmed last week it had completed its examination of 298 Russian athletes targeted through an ongoing LIMS probe ©Getty Images

No anti-doping cases are expected against members of the home Russia squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, however.

FIFA announced ahead of the tournament that no cases were being pursued against any players named in Russia's provisional squad for their home tournament.

WADA said last week that ADOs will now decide whether rule violations should be pursued against any of the 298 athletes.

They are also expected to review the decisions made by ADOs and appeal any decisions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if they feel they are inappropriate.

Any decisions not made in what WADA considers a "reasonable time frame" can also be challenged to CAS under the World Anti-Doping Code.

Of the 298 cases handed to the ADOs, 153 are unaffected by the alleged manipulation that resulted in a non-compliance case being brought by WADA against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency - a case that is set to be heard by CAS later this year.

The alleged manipulation of the data relates to the files of 145 athletes within the target group of 298, however WADA has provided packages for all 298 targeted athletes to enable relevant organisations to access and evaluate all available evidence.

Currently, the details of the sports and organisations that have been sent the evidence cannot be disclosed under the World Anti-Doping Code, however this information will be published once the process is complete.